Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder Zazove Associates Lifted Position by $452,202; Financial Counselors Has Lowered Nic (EGOV) Stake by $540,176

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 33,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 534,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58 million, down from 568,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 411,075 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/05/2018 – Dear Martin by Nic Stone […]; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BLN SHILLINGS VS 12.17 BLN SHILLINGS; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 20/04/2018 – Nebraskans Save the Earth with Smartphones and Computers; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MCInfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 55,700 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fiduciary Trust Sponsors JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter’s Annual Meeting, Supports Organization’s Research to Fight and Treat Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InspireMD to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban One Class D by 2.36 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 5.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.92M shares, and cut its stake in Hostess Brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 65,396 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 142,560 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 428,842 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford And Co stated it has 550,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera reported 12,469 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 25,431 shares. Mariner Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,000 shares stake. Invesco reported 392,209 shares.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Maine Information Network Named Among “Best Places To Work In Maine” For Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NIC Pulls Its Profit Guidance After a Tough Quarter – Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hawaii Business Express Wins Outstanding Website Award – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State of Idaho Continues Partnership with Idaho Information Consortium – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold EGOV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 55.39 million shares or 0.41% more from 55.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 196 were accumulated by Advisory Service Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 10,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 17,200 shares. 712,245 were reported by Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Cardinal Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 33,803 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 2,002 shares stake. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Schroder Gru holds 24,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP holds 32,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 941,281 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 129,297 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 57,170 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.73 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.