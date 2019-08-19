Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Stake by $1.30 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Boosted Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36,796 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCardia Signs Exclusive Development Agreement With AstraZeneca – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Week 34 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MediBeacon Enters into $30 Million Investment and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China with Huadong Medicine – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K Navigator Holdings Ltd. For: Aug 19 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Cohen And Steers reported 263,117 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 149,560 shares. City Of London reported 48,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 110,217 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Park Avenue Secs, a New York-based fund reported 22,247 shares. Sit Investment reported 136,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Q Glob Advisors Ltd Liability reported 66,216 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 26,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Round Table Ltd Liability Company holds 13,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 5,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 180,101 shares in its portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 517,376 shares to 777,460 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 540,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 1.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Fl Management has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 21,428 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.06% or 1,675 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable Lp accumulated 19,584 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bryn Mawr reported 3,612 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.54% or 84,097 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 46,309 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp reported 3.05% stake. Massachusetts-based New England Inv & Retirement Incorporated has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.6% or 19,812 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 17,207 shares to 12,714 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 82,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).