Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Its Stake; Parnassus Investments Upped International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $7.05 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 443,588 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 6,326 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $465.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Fincl Bank has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,492 are held by Boyar Asset Management Incorporated. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,517 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 115,867 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 6,489 are owned by First Mercantile. Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 111,524 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr reported 5,690 shares. Agf Invests has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bessemer Secs Limited Com has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,100 shares. California-based Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.21% or 1,997 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal T (BKN) by 27,830 shares to 77,481 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 28,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 96,929 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 2,170 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley owns 180,101 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited reported 110,217 shares. 561 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 753,739 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 26,400 shares. Georgia-based Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 8,900 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc. Moreover, Cohen & Steers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 395,202 shares. City Of London Management Com Limited owns 48,436 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.