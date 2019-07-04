Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Position by $1.30 Million; Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Upped Stake by $1.53 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 141.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 31,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,956 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 billion, up from 22,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 356,004 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.47M market cap company. It closed at $10.61 lastly. It is down 7.34% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 1.39 million shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $30.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,247 shares stake. Shaker Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0.79% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 753,739 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 65,924 shares. Round Table Services Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 13,149 shares. 40,963 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,170 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 186,927 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 96,929 shares. Q Advsr Lc reported 66,216 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. City Of London Investment Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,436 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 5,000 shares.

