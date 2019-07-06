Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stock Price Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Stake by $676,440; Boston Partners Position in Icf Intl (ICFI) Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 24,420 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 32,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.96 million, down from 491,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 69,630 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 120,807 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) ROE Of 9.3% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avis Budget (CAR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICF International’s (ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ICF to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Implements Cost Discipline, Debt High – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 49,358 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 99,400 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.03% or 2,835 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 1.37 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.21% or 150,633 shares in its portfolio. Sei Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,964 shares. 151,643 were reported by Cortina Asset Ltd. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.04% or 164,595 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 22,063 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.47% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). State Street Corp owns 372,262 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 128 shares.

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 16.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $17.51M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Colorado at Boulder Doctoral Student Kaitlin Mattos – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioTime to Present New Data From OpRegen® and Vision Restoration Programs at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2019) – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Janus Henderson appoints Michael C. Ho, PhD as Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternatives – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FLOWR EXPANDS R&D TEAM WITH HIRING OF NORTH AMERICA’S FIRST CANNABIS CULTIVATION PhD – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Filmmaker John Landis and Costume Designer and Historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis, PhD Join Cunard Insights Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.