Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shares Were Volatile While Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Stake; Okumus Fund Management LTD Raised Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stake by $9.77 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.93M market cap company. The stock increased 7.40% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 902,598 shares traded or 76.17% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 114,080 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 150,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 45,805 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 29,791 shares to 107,848 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. Sit Investment Assoc Inc holds 0.05% or 136,615 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Svcs Llc holds 114,080 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 17,988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.