Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Holding; Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Upped Holding by $1.42 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 21,709 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,170 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh stated it has 33,935 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 44,881 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 192,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Of London Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fiera Corp holds 0% or 11,725 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 5,000 shares. Raymond James Service, Florida-based fund reported 96,929 shares. Mariner Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 22,189 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Saba Mngmt LP has 1.17 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Incorporated stated it has 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Q Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 66,216 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd reported 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 364,687 are owned by Invesco Limited. Round Table Llc invested in 13,149 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Cypress Development Makes Lithium Flow Sheet Enhancements-V.CYP – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Martin Misciagna Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fiduciary Trust Sponsors JDRF Greater Bay Area Chapter’s Annual Meeting, Supports Organization’s Research to Fight and Treat Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cloudflare Announces New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AgeX Therapeutics Publishes Theoretical Basis of Human Cell Age-Reversal in the Journal Regenerative Medicine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 58,394 shares to 277,644 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT) by 78,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).