Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mastercard Incorpora (MA) Shares Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 36,504 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc holds 5.28M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1.39M shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,300 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 138,267 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 65,555 shares. 288,421 were accumulated by Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Caprock Gru has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,076 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 24,443 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 105,841 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.33% or 118,100 shares. Pinnacle reported 0.11% stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Incorporated reported 263,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 44,881 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 13,149 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability reported 150,537 shares. Moreover, Q Glob Lc has 0.38% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 561 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 24,953 shares stake. Rivernorth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.28% or 415,513 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 186,927 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Com invested in 23,758 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 149,560 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 26,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Investment Mgmt accumulated 48,436 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI) by 155,203 shares to 176,526 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 107,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF).