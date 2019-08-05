Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Stake by $676,440 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Lifted Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 52,531 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 216,314 shares to 189,360 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 94,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Invest Assocs has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 136,615 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 753,739 shares. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 11,725 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 23,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wells Fargo Mn owns 65,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 26,400 shares. 192,834 are held by Bancorp Of America De. New York-based Mariner Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,028 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 13,149 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Llc owns 22,247 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 186,927 shares. 415,513 were accumulated by Rivernorth Mgmt Limited Liability.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,489 shares to 37,367 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,067 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

