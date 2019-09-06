Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $676,440; Parametric Portfolio Associates Position in Centene (CNC) Has Raised by $32.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 15,681 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 87.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 608,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.34M, up from 697,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 894,502 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 682,306 shares to 955,749 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 435,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,664 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Grwth & Income Oppty F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 364,687 shares. Investment holds 465,089 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co invested in 23,758 shares or 0% of the stock. City Of London Investment Management accumulated 48,436 shares. Mariner Invest Group Inc Ltd holds 0.31% or 22,189 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Lc holds 415,513 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 2,028 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Saba Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.17M shares stake. New Jersey-based Landscape has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Lc stated it has 561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 26,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 508,563 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,700 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T invested in 0.23% or 239,321 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 1,666 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,250 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 1,488 shares. Ww Investors owns 27.78 million shares. 172 are held by Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp owns 799,586 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 224,834 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.24% or 44,822 shares. Moreover, Sachem Head Cap Management Lp has 3.79% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 32,865 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.