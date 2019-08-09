Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Stake; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Cut Its Stake

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 505,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 582,962 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 13,392 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 389,240 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 223,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

