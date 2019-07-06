Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Position Has Lifted by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 93.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 11,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 12,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 385,144 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 24,420 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford And Com holds 550,936 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 2,028 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 11,725 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 508,563 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 192,834 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wolverine Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 186,927 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com holds 23,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saba Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 40,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID) by 137,750 shares to 419,263 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,568 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Global High Inc (EHI) by 518,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Inc F (JQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Field & Main Retail Bank has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,332 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Management. The California-based Mraz Amerine Assoc has invested 0.19% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 6,788 shares. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 1,429 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.76% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.13M shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Duncker Streett And Company reported 267 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 289,538 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 63,235 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 6,036 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com holds 0.34% or 83,868 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $778.08M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.