Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding Held by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 32,301 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 3.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AgeX Therapeutics Publishes Theoretical Basis of Human Cell Age-Reversal in the Journal Regenerative Medicine – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion into France of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613®ï¸ (devimistat) in Combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants from 110 Cities Across 34 Nations – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger unveils plant-based collection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 53,100 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 313 shares or 0% of the stock. Rivernorth Cap Lc reported 698,749 shares. Shaker Service Limited Com stated it has 114,080 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Mariner Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,189 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,028 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Round Table Services Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Zazove Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 500,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 513,740 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com reported 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Calif Mun Income Fd (AKP) by 295,873 shares to 288,140 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 211,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.14% or 35,775 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,373 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management holds 6,100 shares. Westport Asset Inc has invested 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 670,500 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Next Financial Group Incorporated has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,425 shares. 37,247 were reported by M Secs. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co invested in 213,864 shares. St Johns Inv Limited holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,217 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York invested in 0.02% or 4,405 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 110,985 shares. Hightower Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 419,063 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 243,670 shares.