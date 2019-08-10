Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Were Volatile; Gagnon Securities Lowered Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $7.15 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 101.16% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 72,187 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 364,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Ltd Company accumulated 561 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 263,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 508,563 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 27 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 395,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards owns 2,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 24,953 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 23,758 were reported by Parametric Ltd Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 753,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 22,247 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 415,513 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 55,172 shares to 621,058 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 82,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Limited Liability Co accumulated 827,600 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Pier Cap Llc holds 0.75% or 154,132 shares. Invesco Limited has 411,079 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 365,355 shares or 6.59% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has 19,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 41,100 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 14,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Limited Partnership holds 10,105 shares. Virtu Limited Com holds 0.06% or 35,430 shares. Blackrock reported 2.46 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 360,692 shares. D E Shaw holds 153,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 46,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.