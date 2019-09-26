Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Holding by $364,570 as Share Value Were Volatile; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 114,080 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 150,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 58,979 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 52,181 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Zazove Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500,000 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 145,163 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 53,100 shares. Saba Mngmt LP owns 0.83% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 1.82M shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp holds 8,900 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited invested in 0.3% or 513,740 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 495,786 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,469 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Round Table Service Lc reported 0.05% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Stifel Corporation reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 142,560 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 95,242 shares to 314,392 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 157,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% or 87,735 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 2,418 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Pnc Fincl invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Lindsell Train Limited holds 11.20M shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1,191 shares. Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Kj Harrison Partners reported 46,310 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 32,923 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 2.74 million shares.