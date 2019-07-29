Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holder Shaker Financial Services Cut Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Comerica Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.23 million, down from 135,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $341.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 8,187 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 341 shares. Windward Capital Ca owns 32,070 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Texas Money Mngmt holds 2,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10,497 were reported by Cumberland Prtn Limited. North Star Invest Corporation accumulated 7,947 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 289,840 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company accumulated 774 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Liability reported 9,630 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 236,149 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,970 shares. Barr E S And accumulated 1,622 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 609 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,194 shares to 887,296 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 20,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 107,404 shares to 168,305 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 120,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,736 shares, and has risen its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (NYSE:GAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd reported 465,089 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset LP stated it has 26,400 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0% or 96,929 shares in its portfolio. 2,170 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 186,927 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Mariner Investment Group Limited stated it has 0.31% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 2,028 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Com holds 110,217 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. City Of London Investment reported 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc owns 8,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 395,202 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).