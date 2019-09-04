Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; Tig Advisors Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Has Lifted by $81.36 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 50,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 465,089 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 415,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 90,189 shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 119,907 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Management has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,436 were reported by Mirae Asset. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 133,218 shares. Fairfax Financial Can invested in 10,200 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 16,225 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,001 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,414 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 28 shares. Optimum Inv owns 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,200 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Lp reported 7.64% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com reported 3,055 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi holds 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 1.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 2,364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares to 133,532 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,532 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).