Pioneer Energy Svcs (PES) Holding Held by Franklin Resources Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Increased Stake

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp (PES) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 489,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Energy Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.215. About 2.19M shares traded. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 80.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 23/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 6.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft

More notable recent Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Stock Is Crashing Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Energy Services (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “These Oil Stocks Fell 10% (or More) Today: Here’s What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Energy Services Can Outclass Its OFS Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Energy Services Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.68 million shares to 16.24 million shares, valued at $691.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,135 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Blue Chip Stocks I’m Buying – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.