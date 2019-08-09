Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.02 N/A -0.68 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 2.44 N/A 0.52 14.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s upside potential is 1,493.63% at a $2.8 average target price. Meanwhile, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 74.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. appears more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was more bearish than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.