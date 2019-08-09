Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.02
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|10
|2.44
|N/A
|0.52
|14.25
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|13.1%
|6.5%
Liquidity
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s upside potential is 1,493.63% at a $2.8 average target price. Meanwhile, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 74.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. appears more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|12.24%
|-22.01%
|-88.12%
|-85.88%
|-95.78%
|-83.01%
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|-2.52%
|-14.25%
|-27.76%
|-31.27%
|-48.85%
|-19.52%
For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was more bearish than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Summary
Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.