Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) Analysts See $-0.15 EPS; HEDGEPATH PHARMACEUTICALS (HPPI) Shorts Raised By 614.29%

HEDGEPATH PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:HPPI) had an increase of 614.29% in short interest. HPPI’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 614.29% from 700 shares previously. With 41,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEDGEPATH PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:HPPI)’s short sellers to cover HPPI’s short positions. It closed at $0.086 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) to report $-0.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.215. About 2.22M shares traded. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has declined 80.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services Expects to Generate Positive Cash Flow for Full-Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.86 million. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

Among 3 analysts covering Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pioneer Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Capital One. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 21.