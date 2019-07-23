Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.19 76.51 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.88 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.