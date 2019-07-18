Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

This is a contrast between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.19 76.51 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.