Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.40 N/A 0.24 60.42 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 19.9% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.