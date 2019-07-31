Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.50 N/A 0.19 76.51 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.61 N/A 6.45 14.61

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 6.94% and its average price target is $105.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 80.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.