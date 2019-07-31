Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.50
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.61
|N/A
|6.45
|14.61
In table 1 we can see Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.2%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|2
|2
|2.40
On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 6.94% and its average price target is $105.8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 80.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-2.7%
|0.21%
|2.48%
|-3.78%
|-13.25%
|12.74%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.
