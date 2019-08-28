Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.46
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
