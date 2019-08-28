Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.