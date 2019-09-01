Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Since Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.43
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
