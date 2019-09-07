Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.