Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) At $14.49 Forms Top; SCYNEXIS (SCYX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) formed multiple top with $14.92 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.49 share price. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) has $120.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 31,780 shares traded or 59.90% up from the average. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) has risen 0.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.08, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 10 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stakes in SCYNEXIS INC. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 17.88 million shares, up from 16.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts await SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by SCYNEXIS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Corp holds 6.44% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in the company for 6.87 million shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

More notable recent SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) And Trying To Stomach The 84% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Brookline Capital Markets Starts SCYNEXIS (SCYX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCYNEXIS up 26% after hours on positive ibrexafungerp data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 116,402 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) has declined 30.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Enrollment Completed in Phase 2b DOVE Study in VVC; On-Track for Top-Line Data by July; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Scynexis; 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 07/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018

