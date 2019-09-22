Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) At $14.47 Forms Top; Capital International Sarl Cut Its Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) stake by 23.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 204,953 shares as Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Capital International Sarl holds 674,619 shares with $24.90M value, down from 879,572 last quarter. Ctrip.Com Intl Adr now has $18.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) formed multiple top with $14.90 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.47 share price. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) has $120.58M valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 14,065 shares traded. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) has risen 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 30.20% above currents $33.08 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4100 target. Bank of America maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip signs strategic partnership agreement with Okura Nikko Hotel Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip CEO offers access to China for global partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Capital International Sarl increased Huya Inc Adr stake by 54,100 shares to 93,300 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 87,500 shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was raised too.