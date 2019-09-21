Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.55 N/A 0.24 60.42 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.