Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.55
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
