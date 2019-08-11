Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.53
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
