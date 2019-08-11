Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.53 N/A 0.24 60.42 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.