Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.46 N/A 0.24 60.42 SEI Investments Company 54 5.18 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is presently more expensive than SEI Investments Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and SEI Investments Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.13% and 71.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.