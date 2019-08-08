Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.52 N/A 0.24 60.42 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.71 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.