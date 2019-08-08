Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.52
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.71
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
