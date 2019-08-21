Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.41
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.01
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Medley Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 10.62% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.