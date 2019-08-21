Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.41 N/A 0.24 60.42 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.01 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 10.62% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Medley Management Inc.