Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust N/A 14 76.51 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals.

Dividends

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals beat Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.