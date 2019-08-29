Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 62.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|N/A
|14
|60.42
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals.
Dividends
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
