Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 62.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust N/A 14 60.42 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals.

Dividends

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.