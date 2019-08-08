Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 62.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust N/A 14 60.42 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s peers beat Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.