Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 62.13% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|N/A
|14
|60.42
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s peers beat Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
