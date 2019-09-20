Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Comparing side by side

Both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.55 N/A 0.24 60.42 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.76 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.