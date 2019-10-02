Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (PBFS) Reaches $12.60 After 3.00% Up Move; World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling Entertainment has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.86’s average target is 37.39% above currents $66.86 stock price. World Wrestling Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. See World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

21/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $85.0000 100.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 133,943 shares traded. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $140.75 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $12.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PBFS worth $4.22M more.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products in New York. The company has market cap of $140.75 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) recently became aware of potentially fraudulent activity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,000 were reported by Teton. Bluestein R H And holds 0.04% or 9,400 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Waratah Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 9,327 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,336 shares. Lone Pine Cap reported 2.69M shares stake. Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wyoming-based fund reported 211,523 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 118,721 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 3,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 119,028 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,649 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 68 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P accumulated 16,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 24,833 shares.

The stock decreased 6.04% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 1.55 million shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 80.17 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.