Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 28 20.15 N/A -0.10 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. Its rival Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Pinterest Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -9.94% at a $31 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has stronger performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.