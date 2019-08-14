Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|20.15
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. Its rival Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Pinterest Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -9.94% at a $31 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. has stronger performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.