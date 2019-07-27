Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Since Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 18.14 N/A -0.12 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Leo Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc. has a -16.79% downside potential and an average target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.