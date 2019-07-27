Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Since Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|18.14
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|98.37
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc. has a -16.79% downside potential and an average target price of $23.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Pinterest Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.82%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|-2.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.34%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.58%
|-1.35%
|5.03%
|0%
|0%
|5.46%
For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Leo Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
