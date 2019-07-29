Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 18.13 N/A -0.12 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 278.05 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pinterest Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinterest Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -16.73% at a $23 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. -2.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17.34% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -4.28% weaker performance.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.