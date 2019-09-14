Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 17.01 N/A -0.10 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s upside potential is 10.64% at a $32.13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 7.27%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.