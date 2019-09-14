Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.01
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s upside potential is 10.64% at a $32.13 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pinterest Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 7.27%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
