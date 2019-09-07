Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 17.78 N/A -0.10 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.55 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.13 is Pinterest Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has 18.81% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.