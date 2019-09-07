Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.78
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.55
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$32.13 is Pinterest Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.83%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. has 18.81% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
