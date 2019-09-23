Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 16.72 N/A -0.10 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pinterest Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinterest Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Alberton Acquisition Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Pinterest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, with potential upside of 12.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 43.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.