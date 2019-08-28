Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 19.86 N/A -0.10 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc. has an average target price of $32.13, and a -5.28% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 0%. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.