Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|19.86
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc. has an average target price of $32.13, and a -5.28% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pinterest Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 0%. 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
