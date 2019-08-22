Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Reaches $35.38 After 9.00% Down Move; Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 68.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1.11 million shares with $79.72 million value, down from 3.46 million last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 241,702 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

The stock of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 2.26 million shares traded. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $19.20 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $32.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PINS worth $1.73B less.

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.20 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests.

Among 7 analysts covering Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Pinterest has $4000 highest and $12 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is -9.19% below currents $35.38 stock price. Pinterest had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, August 15 to “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of PINS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.15 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 887,674 shares to 3.74M valued at $925.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 37,272 shares and now owns 5.13M shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.48% above currents $76.94 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.

