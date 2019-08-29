Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Reaches $34.59 After 3.00% Up Move; Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (SID) SI Increased By 3.18%

The stock of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 524,134 shares traded. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $18.77 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $35.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PINS worth $562.98 million more.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. SID’s SI was 8.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 8.05 million shares previously. With 3.48 million avg volume, 2 days are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID)’s short sellers to cover SID’s short positions. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 568,615 shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.77 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests.

Among 7 analysts covering Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Pinterest has $4000 highest and $12 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is -7.11% below currents $34.59 stock price. Pinterest had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of PINS in report on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. Argus Research upgraded Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rating on Thursday, August 15. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $4000 target. Citigroup maintained Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3800 target.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy divisions. It has a 4.58 P/E ratio. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets.