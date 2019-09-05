Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|18.31
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 2.78% for Pinterest Inc. with consensus price target of $32.13.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 6.49%. About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
