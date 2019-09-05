Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 18.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.78% for Pinterest Inc. with consensus price target of $32.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 6.49%. About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.