Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 27 19.14 N/A -0.10 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KBL Merger Corp. IV are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Pinterest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Analyst Ratings

Pinterest Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 KBL Merger Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -5.14% at a $31 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 12.42% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV on 5 of the 9 factors.